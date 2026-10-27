French tennis player Gaël Monfils said during a Twitch broadcast that problems in his personal life and a painful breakup with Elina Svitolina influenced his decision to end his career early. Interia Sport reports this.

Impact of the breakup

According to Monfils, the split with Svitolina affected him deeply. He said that he cannot train the way he would like to and is not in the best psychological state. The tennis player also said that he began training less and eating worse.

Monfils stressed that it was Svitolina who made the decision to end the relationship, but that he respects her choice. The French athlete urged others to treat this decision with respect as well and noted that the tennis player had done nothing wrong.

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Communication for their daughter

Monfils said that he and Svitolina remain close and communicate a lot, including because of their daughter Skai. According to him, the couple tried to save the relationship, but Svitolina did not feel well in it.

Several days earlier, Svitolina announced on social media that her relationship with Monfils had ended. According to the publication, she named the war in Ukraine, which has continued since 2022, as one of the factors in her decision. After that, the tennis player faced critical comments online, while Monfils publicly defended her.

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