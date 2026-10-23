French tennis player Gaël Monfils has condemned online criticism directed at Elina Svitolina after she announced their separation. In an Instagram post, he described the reaction of some users as unfriendly at best and toxic at worst, Sky Sports reports.

Monfils' position

Monfils noted that Svitolina was not obliged to explain her decision, but chose to speak openly about its reasons. According to him, some people considered her explanation insufficient, after which the tennis player faced criticism that he condemned.

The tennis player stressed that although they are no longer a couple, they remain a family. He said that he respects Svitolina's choice and reasons and that they will continue to support and care for each other, including as parents of their daughter Skai.

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Svitolina's statement on the separation

Svitolina previously said on Instagram that ending the marriage was a very difficult decision for her. She linked it, in particular, to the internal impact of Russia's war against Ukraine and the need to find herself again. The tennis player stressed that there are no guilty parties in this situation and that their family does not cease to exist.

Svitolina and Monfils married in 2021 and are raising their four-year-old daughter. According to the publication, Monfils had planned to retire after the Paris Masters, but his loss in a second-round US Open match against Learner Tien became his last in professional tennis.

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