Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti defeated world No. 1 Alexander Zverev in the round of 32 at the Paris Masters tournament in Nanterre, France. The match ended 7:6 (7:5), 6:2 in favor of the 24-year-old Italian.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Zverev topped the world rankings on Monday, but suffered a defeat in his very first match after that. A few days before the Paris Masters, the 29-year-old German lost to Australian Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the tournament in Vienna.

Turning point in the tiebreak

In the first set, the opponents reached a tiebreak. Musetti won six of the final seven points and took the set. In the second set, he broke at 2:1 and later won another game on Zverev's serve to lead 5:2.

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In one hour and 40 minutes, Musetti hit 29 winners and served eight aces. After this victory, his head-to-head record against Zverev stands at 4:2.

The season of both tennis players

Musetti is ranked 24th in the world and was previously world No. 5. During the 2026 season, he had injury problems. At the Australian Open, the Italian retired in the quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic while leading 2:0 in sets. Last month, Musetti won the title in Lyon, ending a four-year title drought.

Zverev won his first Grand Slam title of the season at the French Open and then claimed a second major at the US Open. He also secured his participation in the ATP Finals in Turin.

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