According to Interia Sport, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has banned 29-year-old Serbian tennis player Stefan Miličević from professional tennis for 24 years. He must also pay a fine of $70,000. The sanction has officially been in force since October 9.

ITIA investigation

As the publication reports, the investigation covered the tennis player's activities in 2022–2024. The ITIA found that Miličević manipulated the results of six matches. Five of them were among 11 matches in which he participated. The agency also concluded that he attempted to influence the results of another six matches.

According to Interia Sport, the ITIA also found that the tennis player involved other players in the scheme. The agency found no mitigating circumstances and took into account that Miličević did not respond to seven requests to cooperate with oversight bodies.

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No hearing was held

No hearing was held in the case of the Serbian athlete. After reviewing the collected documents, the ITIA imposed a so-called default sanction. According to the publication, the agency does not expect an appeal from the punished tennis player.

Miličević's highest position in the ATP rankings was 1,338th place in August 2014. He played his last official match on June 10, 2024. According to Interia Sport, the tennis player earned $4,858 on court during his career.

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