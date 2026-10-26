Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open tournament in Tokyo due to a right ankle injury. Last year, she won the Japanese competition, so she will not be able to defend her title this season. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Changes to the tournament draw

Bencic was seeded fourth in Tokyo and was due to begin her campaign from the second round. The ranking used to determine the seeds placed her 14th, but the Swiss player later dropped six positions. The source notes that withdrawing from the tournament may complicate her position at the start of next season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska, who was seeded second, ended her participation in the tournament. The official statement to the WTA cited muscle pain in her thigh as the reason, while her coach Jarosław Machowski also mentioned elbow problems. Chwalińska's place in the draw was taken by Australian Kimberly Birrell, who advanced to the second round.

Bencic's upcoming entries

Bencic is entered for the WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong, scheduled for November 2–8. She is also entered for the away Billie Jean King Cup tie against Thailand, which will take place on November 21–22 in Nonthaburi. At the same time, her match in Ningbo against Poland's Katarzyna Kawa may remain the Swiss player's last match of the season. For Kawa, the victory over Bencic was her first against such a highly ranked opponent.

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