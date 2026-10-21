Czech tennis player Marie Bouzkova defeated Anastasia Zakharova 7:5, 6:2 in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo. Zakharova entered the main draw as a qualifying “lucky loser” and replaced Iga Swiatek, who withdrew from the competition.

Comeback in the first set

According to Interia Sport, Zakharova, who was ranked 111th in the WTA rankings, made a strong start to the match against the world No. 26. She broke in the opening game and took a 3:0 lead.

Bouzkova reduced the deficit and, trailing 3:5 in the first set, saved a set point. In the next game, the Czech player also saved three more set points. At 5:5, Bouzkova won two games in a row and closed out the set 7:5.

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Reaching the quarterfinals

In the second set, Bouzkova quickly took the initiative and moved ahead 3:0. At 5:2, she converted a match point on Zakharova’s serve to secure a 6:2 win in the set.

In the quarterfinals, Bouzkova will play Sorana Cirstea or Sara Bejlek. Swiatek withdrew from the tournament due to ongoing problems with her left hip and, as the publication notes, ended her season.

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