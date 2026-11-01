British tennis player Harriet Dart won the first WTA Tour title of her career at the Guangzhou Open, defeating Austria’s Lilli Tagger in the decisive match. The match ended with a score of 4:6, 6:3, 6:4.

Path through qualifying

Dart began her campaign at the tournament in qualifying and managed to reach the decisive match. Her opponent, Tagger, was seeded fourth. Dart represents Great Britain, while Tagger represents Austria.

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Course of the final

After losing the first set 4:6, Dart won the second set 6:3. In the deciding set, the Briton won 6:4 and claimed the title in a three-set match. She came back after the opening defeat and finished the match by winning the next two sets.

The final took place on Sunday, November 1, 2026. As Sky Sports reports, this success was Dart’s first title at WTA Tour level.

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