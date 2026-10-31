British tennis player Harriet Dart will play in a WTA Tour singles final for the first time in her career. In the Guangzhou Open semi-final in Guangzhou, China, the 30-year-old qualifier defeated 16-year-old wildcard Sun Xinran 5:7, 7:6, 6:0.

As BBC Sport reports, the match lasted just under two and a half hours. Dart was unable to serve out the first set at 5:4, and in the second set she broke twice — in the first and fifth games — but her opponent immediately broke back.

How the second set unfolded

In the second set, the Briton served twice to stay in the match and took the set to a tie-break. Dart won it 7:1. In the deciding set, she did not concede a single game to her opponent and won 28 of 41 points.

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Sun, the reigning US Open junior champion, experienced emotional and physical difficulties in the final part of the match. The Chinese player also took a medical timeout for treatment on her left leg.

Final and ranking

This was only Dart's second WTA Tour singles semi-final. She had previously reached this stage at the 2024 Transylvania Open. In the final, the Briton will play fourth seed Lilli Tagger or Kaitlin Quevedo.

A victory in Guangzhou will guarantee Dart a return to the top 100 of the WTA rankings. She has currently risen 14 places and sits 101st in the live rankings. The tennis player had previously reached six WTA Tour doubles finals and won two titles.

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