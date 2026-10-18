Polish tennis player Katarzyna Kawa advanced to the main draw of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China. In the qualifying final, her opponent, Ukrainian Daria Snigur, retired from the match with the score at 6:1, 2:0 in favor of the Pole.

Course of the decisive match

Kawa began the match by losing a game on her own serve but immediately broke back. After that, the Polish tennis player won the remaining games of the first set and finished it 6:1.

After the first set, Snigur took a medical timeout and then returned to the court. The tennis players played two more games, both won by Kawa. With the score at 6:1, 2:0, the Ukrainian athlete declined to continue the match, Interia Sport reports.

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Main-draw participants

Before the match, Kawa was ranked No. 127 in the WTA rankings, while Snigur was No. 42. The Ukrainian was the top seed in qualifying and is coached by Dawid Celt.

After Kawa's victory, three Polish tennis players were represented in the Ningbo main draw at that point: Kawa, Iga Swiatek and Maja Chwalinska. Swiatek, seeded second, is set to begin the tournament in the second round, where she will face Marie Bouzkova or a player who comes through qualifying.

Chwalinska may also play a qualifier in her first match if she decides to compete in Ningbo after the tournament in Wuhan. Magdalena Frech retired from her qualifying match against Han Shi with the score at 1:0 in the second set. In Kawa's opening qualifying match, her opponent Katie Volynets also stopped playing.

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