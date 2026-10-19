Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska has withdrawn from the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, citing a muscle injury in her left thigh. In her opening match, the 25-year-old athlete was due to face compatriot Katarzyna Kawa, but the match will not take place, Interia Sport reports.

Replacement in the main draw

Chwalińska's place in the main draw was taken by Daria Snigur, who entered the tournament as a lucky loser. The Ukrainian tennis player will face Kawa. Earlier, Kawa defeated Snigur in the qualifying final after her opponent was injured.

Kawa and Iga Świątek, seeded second, also remain in the Ningbo main draw. Świątek's first opponent was to be the winner of the match between Marie Bouzková and Kamilla Rakhimova.

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Title in Wuhan

On the eve of the event, Chwalińska won the first main-tour WTA title of her career by winning the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open. In the final, she defeated Britain's Sonay Kartal 2:6, 6:4, 6:2.

According to the outlet, Chwalińska played seven matches in Wuhan over six days: six singles matches and one doubles match. After winning the Wuhan Open, she rose to 11th place in the world rankings.

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