In Tokyo, Japan, tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the WTA tournament with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 7:6 (5). The representative of Uzbekistan, ranked 66th in the WTA rankings, advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Victory in the tiebreak

As Interia Sport reports, Rakhimova was more successful in key rallies in the first set and won 6:4. In the second set, Alexandrova secured a break late in the set and levelled the score in the match. The decisive set went to a tiebreak: at 5:4, Rakhimova failed to convert a match point but later finished the match with a victory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Path to the main draw

Rakhimova lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifying final, although she had previously beaten Shiho Tsujiioka. At the same time, she remained in Tokyo and received a place in the main draw following Belinda Bencic's withdrawal. The Swiss tennis player was seeded and was due to begin her campaign from the second round, so Rakhimova immediately found herself at that stage.

In the quarterfinals, Rakhimova will play Cristina Bucsa or Maya Joint. The winner of that match could potentially face Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. The Kazakh tennis player will begin the tournament from the second round with a match against Yulia Putintseva.

Read us on