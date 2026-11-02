At the tournament in Tokyo, Japan, Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina secured first place in the final WTA rankings for 2026. She became the 17th athlete in WTA history to finish a season as world No. 1, as well as the first representative of Kazakhstan — in singles or doubles — to achieve this, The National reports.

In September, Rybakina topped the rankings after winning the US Open, ending Aryna Sabalenka's 99-week reign at the top. To retain first position at least until the beginning of next year, she needed only one win at the tournament in Tokyo. After that, the tennis player withdrew from the quarterfinals due to a neck problem.

Four titles in a season

In 2026, Rybakina won four titles — the most among players on the tour. They included two Grand Slam tournaments: the Australian Open and the US Open. She also won WTA 500 tournaments in Stuttgart on clay and in Ningbo on hard courts. The title in Ningbo was her first successful defense of a trophy at tour level.

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Before the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, Rybakina has 54 match wins this season. This is the second consecutive year in which she has surpassed the mark of 50 victories. At 13 of 19 tournaments, the tennis player reached at least the quarterfinals; overall, she played seven semifinals and six finals.

Edge in matches against top players

Rybakina has a 3-2 record against players ranked in the top two, 7-3 against top-five opponents, 10-5 against the top 10 and 16-7 against the top 20. In both Grand Slam finals this year, she defeated Sabalenka, who was leading the rankings at the time.

The Kazakh athlete also leads the tour in aces — 438 in 68 matches. She won 74% of first-serve points, 82.4% of her service games and saved 65% of the break points she faced during the season. Before the WTA Finals, Rybakina also said that she continues to recover from a foot problem that nearly prevented her from competing at the US Open.

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