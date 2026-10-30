Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA tournament in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of her quarterfinal match against Leylah Fernandez. A back injury was cited as the official reason, Interia Sport reports.

Victory over Putintseva

Rybakina arrived in Japan after winning the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China. She received a bye in the first round of the Tokyo competition and defeated Yulia Putintseva 6:2, 6:3 in the second.

This success guaranteed the Kazakhstan representative first place in the WTA rankings at the end of the season. Her lead over world number two Aryna Sabalenka became sufficient for the leader's position to remain unchanged regardless of the WTA Finals results.

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Fernandez advanced to the semifinals

Following Rybakina's withdrawal, Leylah Fernandez advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in the Japanese capital without playing. Her opponent in the semifinals will be Kamilla Rakhimova, who represents Uzbekistan.

Rakhimova entered the main draw as a lucky loser following Belinda Bencic's withdrawal. On her way to the semifinals, she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova and Maya Joint.

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