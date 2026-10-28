In Guangzhou, China, Czech tennis player Katerina Siniakova defeated Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament. Siniakova lost the first set but won the match 2:6, 6:1, 6:4, Interia Sport reports.

Unsuccessful start to the match

Tararudee broke her opponent’s serve four times in the opening set and finished it in just over half an hour — 6:2. In the second set, Siniakova changed the course of the game: she broke immediately, took a 3:0 lead, and later won four games in a row. The Czech player levelled the score in sets, conceding only one game to her opponent.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A 5:1 lead in the deciding set

In the third set, Siniakova led 5:1 with a three-break advantage. Tararudee reduced the gap to 5:4: she won a game on the Czech player’s serve, held her own serve, and then broke once again. However, Siniakova did not allow her opponent to level the score and finished the match with a break to love.

The match lasted nearly two hours. In the round of 16 in Guangzhou, Siniakova will play Claire Liu. Before travelling to China, the Czech player won the tournament in Osaka, where she defeated Ashlyn Krueger in two sets in the final. On her way to the title in Japan, she also beat Magda Linette — 6:4, 6:1.

Read us on