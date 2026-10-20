Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has announced the end of her marriage to French tennis player Gael Monfils. In an Instagram post, she said that she needs to find herself again after emotional difficulties related to the war that aggressor state Russia is waging against Ukraine, The Japan Times reports.

Svitolina’s statement

The athlete wrote that this was the “hardest” thing she has had to share publicly. According to her, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, she experienced sleepless nights, doubts, and a feeling that she was gradually losing herself.

Svitolina said that Monfils supported her during this period and that the couple had tried for a long time to overcome the difficulties together. At the same time, she concluded that she could not return to herself within their marriage. The tennis player asked that the family’s decision be treated with kindness and respect for privacy, stressing that she blames no one.

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Child together and career

The couple married in July 2021, and their daughter Skai was born in October 2022. Svitolina stressed that their child will always come first for them: although their marriage is ending, they will continue to be her parents.

Svitolina recently secured a place at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California. Monfils, a former world No. 6, is listed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency as a tennis player who has ended his professional career.

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