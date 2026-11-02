Tennis player Venus Williams suffered her 17th consecutive loss in singles

Legendary American tennis player Venus Williams lost her 17th consecutive singles match. The 46-year-old athlete last won a singles match at a WTA tournament back in July 2025.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion continues her losing streak.

At the start of the WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong, the former world No. 1 lost to American Mary Stojani, who is ranked 114th in the WTA rankings. The match ended with a score of 2-6, 3-6.

The last time the 46-year-old Williams won a singles match at a WTA tournament was in July 2025. At that time, she defeated her compatriot Payton Sterns in Washington.

Venus Williams made her debut on the women’s tour back in October 1994. She reached her first WTA final in the fall of 1997 and won her first title in February of the following year.

Over the next two decades, she won another 48 singles titles. In particular, she triumphed seven times at Grand Slam tournaments (Wimbledon—five times, the U.S. Open—twice). She also won one Grand Slam Cup and one Tour Finals title, and in 2000, she won gold at the Sydney Olympics. She last played in finals in 2017 (three losses).

In doubles, she has won 22 titles, including 14 Grand Slam titles. She has triumphed three times in doubles at the Olympic Games. She has won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

This has been reported by sports publications.

Serena and Venus Williams will play together as a doubles team for the first time in four years.

As a reminder, Svitolina advanced to the third round of the WTA 1000.

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