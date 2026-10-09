The owners of football club Everton, The Friedkin Group, are considering new investment options, including the possible sale of a controlling stake in the club. Sky Sports News reports.

The next stage for the club

In a statement, Everton said that The Friedkin Group considers the current moment appropriate to consider the next stage of the club’s development. The group said it would consider interest only from parties it considers responsible owners capable of developing Everton and continuing the work already begun.

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Takeover in 2024

American billionaire Dan Friedkin and The Friedkin Group, which he leads, completed the full acquisition of Everton in December 2024, ending Farhad Moshiri’s lengthy period of running the club. The club’s statement said that when the new owners arrived, Everton faced significant financial uncertainty and problems on and off the pitch.

The group’s primary task was to provide the club with stability, investment and support, as well as help complete the construction of the long-planned stadium. The Friedkin Group said that while considering investment options, it would continue to support Everton in achieving sporting results and continue its work in the communities served by the club. Neither the group nor the club will provide further comments on this process.

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