Singaporean para swimmer Toh Wei Soong won a bronze medal on 19 October in the S7 400-metre freestyle event at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. This is Singapore's first award at the current competition.

Bronze in the 400 metres

The 28-year-old athlete completed the distance in the final in 5 minutes 24.23 seconds. The race took place at the Nagoya City Sports Complex. The gold medal was won by Philippines representative Ernie Gawilan with a time of 4 minutes 56.72 seconds, while China's Zhang Yilong took silver after finishing in 5 minutes 1.36 seconds.

According to Channel NewsAsia, Toh finished second in the same event at the previous Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. There, he also won the S7 50-metre freestyle and butterfly events, as well as the 100-metre backstroke.

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Eighth medal at the Games

The current bronze is Toh's eighth Asian Para Games medal. At the 2018 competition, he won two gold and one bronze medal. The athlete has competed twice at the Paralympic Games and earlier this year won silver in the S7 50-metre freestyle at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya run from 18 to 24 October. Singapore is represented by 20 athletes in nine sports: para archery, para athletics, para badminton, boccia, para road cycling, para judo, para swimming, shooting and para table tennis.

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