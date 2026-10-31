Tottenham defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 on October 31 in an English Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The London side secured their third consecutive league victory and moved up to eighth place in the standings, Sky Sports reports.

Early sending-off

In the 13th minute, Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Micky van de Ven. Referee Michael Oliver initially showed the striker a yellow card, but changed his decision after reviewing the incident on VAR, classifying the offence as serious foul play.

Twelve minutes after the sending-off, Archie Gray opened the scoring with a header following a corner. In the 73rd minute, Jan Paul van Hecke doubled the hosts’ advantage by sending the ball into the net after a rebound.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crystal Palace’s third consecutive defeat

Crystal Palace suffered their third consecutive Premier League defeat and dropped into the relegation zone, taking third place from bottom. Due to the straight red card, Mateta will miss the next three league matches, against Liverpool, Coventry and Hull.

Despite playing with a numerical disadvantage, Pierre Sage’s team held off their opponents for a long time after conceding the first goal. Late in the match, Premier League debutant Luka Williams-Barnett created an opportunity for Mohammed Kudus, but he failed to convert from close range.

Read us on