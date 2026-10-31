Kenya national team head coach Benny McCarthy has announced a preliminary 36-player squad for two Group D matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa. Five players who were not included in the previous squad for matches against Eritrea and Guinea have returned to the team, Nation Kenya reports.

Matches in South Africa and Kenya

The first match will take place on November 13 at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto, South Africa. The return match will be held four days later at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

These fixtures will be special for McCarthy: he will lead Kenya in matches against his native country. The coach remains South Africa's all-time top scorer with 31 goals.

Five footballers return

The squad includes Slough Town midfielder Henry Ochieng, defenders Eric Ouma and Sylvester Owino, as well as midfielders Alvin Tera and Alpha Onyango. The 27-year-old Ochieng was born and raised in England. In 2021, he left Watford along with 12 other players after the club was promoted to the English Premier League.

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Ouma, who plays for Polish club Rakow Czestochowa, has recovered after a lengthy absence caused by an Achilles tendon rupture. Owino missed the matches against Eritrea and Guinea due to a calf muscle strain sustained during the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda, but resumed training this month.

Tera last played for Kenya in September 2024, in a 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. Onyango scored in each of Gor Mahia's first three matches of the 2026/27 season against Murang’a Seal, APS Bomet and Bandari.

The preliminary squad also includes captain Michael Olunga, vice-captain Joseph Okumu, goalkeepers Ian Otieno and Caleb Krammer, as well as Zach Weiner, Aldrin Kibet, Daniel Anyembe, Deon Woodman, Will Lenkupae and Adam Wilson. They were initially included in the squad during the previous window but were later ruled out due to injuries or other commitments.

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