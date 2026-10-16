France’s rugby league national team lost 4-78 to Samoa in a men’s World Cup match in Parramatta, Australia. France head coach Laurent Frayssinous said one of the key factors behind the result was the growing gap in standards between the National Rugby League (NRL) and the Super League.

As BBC Sport reports, Samoa scored 14 tries. Melbourne Storm winger Sua Fa'alogo came on for the injured Dane Mariner and scored four tries. Mariner opened the scoring, Benay Ioelu scored two tries, while Jermaine McEwen, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Stephen Crichton, Sean Blore, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Isaac Tago and Francis Molo each added one.

The gap between the leagues

Guillermo Aispuru-Bishe scored France’s only first-half try. In the opening 20 minutes, Samoa crossed the opposition try line five times. The French team were also affected by head injuries to winger Leo Darrelatour and half-back Cesar Rougé, who later returned to the field after an assessment.

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Frayssinous recalled that France lost 4-62 to Samoa in Warrington at the previous World Cup. According to him, the NRL continues to develop faster than the Super League every year, particularly in terms of game awareness, skill under pressure and consistency of performance.

Samoa’s squad depth

Almost all Samoa players represent NRL clubs, while France’s squad is mainly made up of Super League players. The French team also includes South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Latrell Zigwalt.

Samoa coach Ben Gardiner said Fa'alogo had been planned to come on later, but appeared earlier due to Mariner’s injury and delivered a strong performance. Frayssinous also expressed support for the NRL’s proposed investment in the Super League.

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