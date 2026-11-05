Sweden coach Graham Potter has named the squad for the November Nations League matches. Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and Newcastle United midfielder Anthony Elanga have returned to the team, Interia Sport reports.

Commenting on Kulusevski's return on the website of the Swedish Football Association, Potter said that the team is very happy to have him back and that the player is important to the national team both on and off the pitch.

Forwards and midfielders

Sweden's attacking line also includes Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal, Alexander Isak of Liverpool and Alexander Bernhardsson of Wolfsburg. The midfielders called up are Yasin Ayari of Brighton, Jesper Karlstrom of Udinese, Hugo Larsson of Fulham, Sebastian Nanasi of Strasbourg, Alieu Njie of Fiorentina, Besfort Zeneli of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Benjamin Nygren of Celtic.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lech midfielder Patrik Walemark was also included in the list. The goalkeeping line consists of Viktor Johansson of Stoke City, Noel Tornqvist of Monza and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom of Derby County.

Defence and match against Poland

Among the defenders, Potter called up Genesis Antwi of Strasbourg, Felix Beijmo of Copenhagen, Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson of Leeds United, Gustav Lagerbielke of Braga, Victor Lindelof of Aston Villa, Eric Smith of St. Pauli, Elliot Stroud of Hull City and Daniel Svensson of Borussia Dortmund.

Sweden are currently unbeaten in Nations League Group 4 and can secure victory in it as early as the first November match. On November 17, the Swedish team will play Poland in Wroclaw. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45.

Read us on