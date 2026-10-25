Manchester United coach Michael Carrick left team captain Bruno Fernandes among the substitutes for the home Premier League match against Bournemouth. This came after the Portuguese midfielder publicly criticized the team’s tactical approach following a 1–4 defeat to Como in the Champions League, Cyprus Mail reports.

Criticism after the match against Como

Fernandes said that the coaching staff decided not to use man-to-man pressing; instead, the team dropped back and tried to win the ball. In his view, this approach allowed the opponent to gain more space and confidence.

The Portuguese player also said that teams in difficult situations sometimes need to act more boldly and take risks by using higher pressing.

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Coach’s position and statistics

At a pre-match press conference on Friday, Carrick did not rule out the possibility of disciplinary measures over the captain’s comments. In the match against Bournemouth, Fernandes was due to start on the substitutes’ bench.

Since Carrick’s first match as coach in January, Fernandes has provided 14 assists and created 96 chances — the highest figures among players in Europe’s five leading leagues over that period. Before the game, Manchester United were 15th in the table, having secured one win in seven matches.

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