In Australia, three-time AFL premiership-winning coach Chris Fagan has joined Carlton in the newly created role of director of coaching. He will support the team’s head coach, Josh Fraser, after leaving the Brisbane Lions, with whom he won three consecutive grand finals.

New role at Carlton

As ABC News Australia reports, the appointment has reunited Fagan with Carlton chief executive Graham Wright. They previously worked together at Hawthorn, where Fagan was head of coaching and development and later general manager of football operations. During that period, Hawthorn won three consecutive titles in 2013–2015.

Fagan said the opportunity to move to Carlton was too good to pass up. According to him, after ten years as a head coach, he wants to focus on supporting people and helping coaches and players reach their potential. He also said that he plans to work closely with Fraser.

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Carlton’s path to the finals series

Carlton missed the finals series in 2025, although the club played four finals matches across 2023 and 2024. In 2026, Michael Voss was dismissed as coach after starting the season with one win in nine matches.

Fraser, who initially served as acting coach, later received the position on a permanent basis. Under his leadership, Carlton recorded 11 wins and one draw in the final 14 matches of the season and reached the finals series. The team defeated Melbourne in the wild card match but lost to Geelong in the elimination final.

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