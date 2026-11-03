Nikola Grbić, head coach of Poland’s men’s national volleyball team, said he had not received any offers and was not holding talks about a possible return to Serbia’s national team. As Interia Sport reports, the Serbian specialist stressed that his remarks about possible work in Serbia in the future had been overinterpreted.

Contract with Poland’s national team

According to Grbić, two years remain until the end of his contract with the Polish federation. The agreement is valid until the end of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, and the parties have not yet discussed its extension.

The coach noted that he is currently focused on working with Poland’s national team and competing for victories. The team still has four tournaments to play before the end of the Olympic cycle.

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Rumors about Serbia

Earlier, in an interview with Serbian media outlet tvarenasport.com, Grbić suggested that he could one day return to work with Serbia’s national team if the appropriate conditions arose. He noted that the federation’s leadership must share his views, goals and direction of work.

At the same time, Grbić stressed that he had not confirmed a move to the Serbian team after the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. According to him, he is only allowing for the possibility of returning to Serbia in the future — perhaps in 8, 10 or 15 years — but has not made any decision now.

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