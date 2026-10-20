The Turkish Football Federation has appointed 53-year-old coach Sergen Yalcin as head coach of the national team. He signed a four-year contract with the federation and replaced Italian Vincenzo Montella, who was dismissed earlier this month.

Coaching change after a series of defeats

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decision was made after the team's unsuccessful performance in the UEFA Nations League. The Turkey national team lost four matches in a row and is in last place in Group A1. The team also finished its participation in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

In a statement, the Turkish Football Federation wished Yalcin success in his new role and expressed hope that the decision would be beneficial for the country and the national team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Playing and coaching career

Yalcin previously played for the Turkey national team: he made 37 appearances between 1994 and 2003. The former midfielder played at the 1996 and 2000 European Championships and represented Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at club level.

As a coach, Yalcin led Besiktas to victory in the Super Lig and the Turkish Cup in the 2020–2021 season. His second spell in charge of Besiktas ended in May.

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