In London, United Kingdom, football club West Ham appointed 46-year-old Scott Parker as its new head coach. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed on November 3 after just over 13 months in charge of the team, Sky Sports reports.

Coaching staff and first match

Parker will be assisted by first-team coaches Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine. The club also said that Mark Noble would work closely with his former teammate.

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The new head coach will take charge of West Ham for the first time in an away match against Cardiff on November 4 at the Cardiff City Stadium. At the time of the appointment, the London club was eighth in the Championship standings and six points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

Return after 15 years

Parker returns to West Ham 15 years after leaving the club as a player in August 2011. He made 129 appearances for the team and scored 12 goals. The former England international had previously won promotion from the Championship three times: with Fulham in the 2019/20 season, Bournemouth in 2021/22 and Burnley in 2024/25. He had been out of work since April after parting ways with Burnley by mutual consent.

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