In Warsaw, Poland, Wisła Kraków coach Mariusz Jop criticized Legia’s decision to close the away section at its stadium until the end of the year. As a result, supporters of the Kraków team will not be able to attend the Ekstraklasa match against the Warsaw club, scheduled for Sunday, October 11, at 20:15. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Closed away section

According to the outlet, Legia explained the closure of the away section by pressure from the Warsaw Greenery Authority and the capital’s police. Both institutions initially stated that they had not issued such a recommendation. Later, according to Interia Sport, they supported the Warsaw club’s position, and the decision took effect with the consent of Ekstraklasa.

Jop said that clubs should not seek legal ways to prevent the opposing team’s supporters from attending. According to him, football is played so that both teams have the support of their fans, while the rules provide for allocating 5% of stadium capacity to away supporters.

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Different positions of the coaches

The Wisła coach called the search for legal loopholes the wrong direction for the football community. Answering a question about whether he considered the actions of the nearest opponent unfair towards the club and its fans, Jop agreed with that assessment. He also said that, in his opinion, the situation violates the necessary symmetry in organizing the match and in fans’ access to the stadium.

Legia coach Marek Papszun, for his part, questioned the significance of the absence of away supporters for Wisła’s performance on the road. He cited the statistics of the Kraków team’s last four away matches: no wins, two draws and two defeats. Papszun noted that, in his opinion, the absence of fans would be more noticeable for the team playing at home.

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