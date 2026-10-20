Anna Stembridge has been appointed head coach of England’s netball team. She will work with the team until the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Sydney. Sky Sports reports the appointment.

Second term in the role

For Stembridge, this will be her second spell as head coach of the England team. She previously led the national team from 2011 to 2015. In 2013, under her leadership, England won a series of matches against Australia for the first time in history.

Since September 2024, Stembridge had worked as an assistant coach. In March, she became interim head coach following the resignation of Jess Thirlby, who left the post four months before the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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Coaching staff through the 2027 World Cup

At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, England finished fourth after losing to Australia in the bronze-medal match. Stembridge said she considered the appointment a great honour and was delighted to lead a group of athletes with whom she had worked for several years.

Her staff through the World Cup in August and September 2027 will also include Tamsin Greenway and Jo Harten, who previously played for England. Greenway also leads London Mavericks in the Netball Super League, while Harten works as an assistant coach for NSW Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball League. England Netball will work with both clubs to combine the coaches’ club and international duties.

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