In Brazil, a total of 53 red cards were shown in the first semifinal match of the Minas Gerais state championship for under-20 teams between Uberlândia and Mamoré. This set a world record for the number of dismissals in a single football match.

Mass brawl

As ABC News Australia reports, citing the BBC, the brawl began on Sunday after a Mamoré player taunted the opposing bench. At that point, Mamoré was leading 3–1.

As a result of the mass brawl, 40 footballers and eight team staff members were dismissed. Before that, three players had received red cards, and after the incident, two more members of Uberlândia’s management were sent off.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Team withdraws from tournament

According to ESPN, these dismissals brought the total number of red cards to 53. Brazilian outlet O Tempo reported that military police were called because of damage at the Estádio Parque do Sabiá stadium.

Uberlândia announced its withdrawal from the tournament, calling it a gesture of fair play. As a result, Mamoré advanced to the final. The previous record was 36 red cards, recorded in 2011 in a fifth-division match in Argentina between Atlético Claypole and Victoriano Arenas.

Read us on