In Gaza City, Palestine, women and girls have resumed boxing training in an improvised tent after the premises of the Gaza Boxing Women club in the Tel al-Hawa area were destroyed and sports equipment was damaged during Israeli attacks. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Training with limited resources

The club, which was located in western Gaza City, resumed operations after a long break. Now athletes aged 7 to 40 train in a tent that lacks the conditions and equipment they had in their former gym.

Boxing coach and national referee Nader Yassin said that before the attacks, the club had spacious premises, boxing gloves, focus mitts and other necessary equipment. According to him, training helps the athletes improve their skills, maintain physical fitness and cope with the psychological pressure caused by the attacks.

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Return after a three-year break

Athlete Wela Abu Neda said she had been unable to train in boxing for three years because of the club's destruction and the loss of equipment. She noted that returning to training helps her get rid of negative emotions and partially restore psychological balance.

Mustafa Siam, secretary-general of the Palestinian Sports Media Association, previously told Anadolu Agency that more than 1,000 athletes and scouts were killed during the attacks, while more than 265 sports facilities were completely or partially destroyed. According to him, the resumption of sporting activities can help children and young people who experienced war, displacement and loss.

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