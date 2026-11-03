Six Kenyan citizens have applied to the High Court seeking a temporary ban on the state allocating or spending public funds on a friendly match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam. The game is scheduled for January 5, 2027, at the Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi.

As Nation Kenya reports, the applicants are asking the authorities to be barred from authorizing, allocating, transferring, or spending public money on the event until it is proven that such expenditure complies with the constitution and public finance laws.

The claimants also seek to prohibit the state from assuming financial obligations, providing guarantees, making indemnity commitments, or entering into contracts that could place costs on taxpayers. Separately, they are asking for negotiations, contacts, and transactions between the state and the two clubs to be suspended pending the hearing of the case.

Demand to disclose contracts

The applicants want the respondents to be required to disclose within seven days all sponsorship agreements and contracts with the clubs or their representatives. They also demand that corporate sponsors be identified, their financial contributions and obligations disclosed, and the total cost of the event determined, including payments to Bayern and Ajax.

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The request covers information on budgets for appearance fees, travel, accommodation, security, insurance, hospitality, and other organizational expenses. The claimants also seek information on the possible use of public funds, guarantees, subsidies, personnel, security services, transport, and other state resources.

Questions over possible budget expenditure

President William Ruto said on October 28 that the match would be held through corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model. At the same time, the applicants believe that this does not prove the absence of direct or indirect financial obligations for the state and taxpayers.

The lawsuit mentions media reports from October 30 about a possible €5 million appearance fee for Bayern, or approximately 724.6 million Kenyan shillings. However, the applicants stressed that they had not independently verified this amount and demand official confirmation from the authorities. They also ask that all financial and procurement documents related to the match be preserved until the proceedings are completed.

The court has not yet ruled on the claim or issued the requested temporary orders.

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