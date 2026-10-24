In the German city of Klingenthal, a new format for holding the first round will be tested on Saturday, October 24, in the individual Summer Grand Prix ski jumping competition. It provides for determining the starting order based on qualification results, Interia Sport reports.

Starting order to be based on qualification results

Until now, the list of participants in the first round of World Cup competitions was formed according to the overall standings. Athletes without ranking points started at the beginning, and their bib numbers were determined by a draw. Jumpers who had points took to the hill from the lowest position in the overall standings to the leader, who had the 50th starting number.

Under the new system, athletes will start in reverse order of the qualification results: from the jumper who took 50th place to its winner. Accordingly, the qualification winner will finish the first round. In Klingenthal, Polish jumper Kacper Tomasiak, who won qualification the previous day with a jump of 144 metres, will be last in the starting order.

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The format is planned for use at four events

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation, FIS, has already approved the new format for four World Cup weekends of the 2026/2027 season: in Titisee-Neustadt, Engelberg, Willingen and Oslo. At these events, qualification will not be held before Sunday’s individual competitions. The starting order will be determined by the results of Saturday’s competition: the athlete who takes 50th place on Saturday will begin the first round on Sunday, while the winner will start last.

Only the first part of the format will be tested in Klingenthal, as one individual competition is scheduled there. The second round will be held according to the usual principle: the 30 jumpers who qualify for it will compete in order from 30th place after the first round to the interim leader.

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