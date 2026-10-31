One player from each team was sent off during the Rugby League World Cup match between New Zealand and Fiji at Robina Stadium on Australia’s Gold Coast. New Zealand winger Ronaldo Mulitalo was sent off for a forceful shoulder hit to the head of Fiji’s Ronald Philitoga, after which Fiji halfback Brandon Wakeham struck Mulitalo in the head while he was lying on the turf.

Incident as New Zealand held the lead

As ABC News Australia reports, referee Grant Atkins sent off both players. At the time of the incident, the outcome of the match had effectively been decided: New Zealand led 48-0 at halftime after scoring eight tries.

Mulitalo was among the scorers of the eight tries in the first half. The New Zealanders scored their first try as early as the second minute through Jerome Hughes. Keano Kini, Casey McLean and Dane Gagai then also scored. In the first 12 minutes, New Zealand crossed the opposition try line four times.

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Tournament implications

Fiji captain Apisai Koroisau suffered a head knock in the ninth minute and was unable to continue playing. Fiji did not reach the semifinals, so Wakeham will not play again in the tournament. Mulitalo’s participation in the semifinal, meanwhile, has been thrown into doubt due to possible disciplinary action.

According to ABC News Australia, New Zealand is likely to face Tonga or Samoa in the semifinal.

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