The attack on a player from the "Arandas" club occurred after the game ended. According to reports, armed criminals on motorcycles opened fire on him.

It is reported that the player was killed by the criminals on motorcycles. One other man was also injured in the incident.

Chavez, 26, previously played for “Atlético San Francisco del Rincón,” the third-place team in Mexico’s third-tier league.

After that, he played for the amateur club “Arandas.”

In Karachi, unidentified assailants shot and killed a 50-year-old doctor at a clinic — Dawn.

In the U.S., an ICE agent who shot a migrant had been writing anti-immigrant letters — UPI.

In South Africa, 44-year-old Luxolo Namette was shot dead near a barbershop — TimesLIVE.

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