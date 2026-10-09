The U.S. Safe Sport Center has permanently barred Arthur Akopian, a former coach of the U.S. national artistic gymnastics team, from participating in sports activities. The decision is related to misconduct and possible instances of sexual harassment.

Previously, several American gymnasts alleged that Arthur Akopian had physically abused them when they were children.

Akopyan, 65, has worked with a number of well-known female athletes. Among his students is McKayla Maroney, an Olympic team champion and Olympic silver medalist in the vault.

The decision by the U.S. Safe Sport Center calls for Akopian’s lifetime suspension from participating in sports activities. It is related to an investigation into allegations of misconduct and possible sexual harassment.

This was reported by the U.S. Safe Sport Center’s press office.

Earlier, according to local media reports, the Canadian public broadcaster CBC suspended journalist and producer Neil Gerland from on-air duties and summoned him to a disciplinary hearing. This occurred after he filmed and shared a video of a protest outside a Yom Kippur service in Toronto.

In Ghana, police suspended Corporal Robert Koranteng from duty in connection with the death of Ivan Baidu, a 23-year-old law student at the University of the West. The incident occurred on August 27, 2026, on the Tema Highway.

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