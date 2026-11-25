Oleksiy Targonsky, general manager of the Ukrainian national team, responded to Mykhailo Mudryk’s controversial statements regarding the national team’s living arrangements. According to the team representative, the player’s complaints are unfounded, and the team fulfilled all of his additional requests.

Targonsky described how the players’ accommodations and training sessions are organized during away matches, and also explained how the team ensures the players’ safety and meals.

Targonsky admitted that he was surprised by Mykhailo Mudryk’s complaints about the lack of access to a gym in certain hotels.

According to him, if a hotel does not have its own gym, the necessary equipment is brought in and set up for workouts in one of the vacant rooms.

The manager also emphasized that the exercise program for the players is determined by physical training specialists, not by the players themselves. At the same time, Mudryk was allowed to visit a fitness club separately from the team if he wished.

Separately, Targonsky refuted Mudryk’s claims that the Ukrainian Football Association allegedly failed to provide adequate security for the players and their personal belongings.

According to him, the national team has its own security officer who organizes security operations and hires the necessary staff. They ensure that unauthorized individuals are unable to come into contact with the players.

The manager suggested that Mudryk might not have recognized the security guards, as they usually wear the national team’s uniform.

Targonsky also addressed complaints regarding the food. He explained that Oleg Dendeberya, the national team’s staff chef, is responsible for the meals.

All players eat from a buffet-style setup using shared serving dishes, so, as the manager explained, it was impossible to add anything separately to Mudryk’s meal.

Furthermore, the UAF did not prohibit the player from using the services of his own specialists. Mudryk was able to work separately with a rehabilitation specialist and a physical therapist.

“He got everything he wanted. Perhaps the other players didn’t view this in the best light, but, I repeat, all of Mykhailo’s additional requests were fulfilled. The head coach always accommodated him,” Targonsky emphasized.

Against the backdrop of statements by the national team’s management, Mykhailo Mudryk’s allegations regarding how meldonium entered his system came as a particular surprise to UAF staff.

The soccer player claimed that responsibility for this allegedly lies with the national team, which is why he was forced to spend a year and a half away from soccer. At the same time, according to the information cited in the article, Mudryk did not provide any evidence to support these allegations.

Targonsky discussed this in an interview with UA-Football.

As a reminder, Ukrainian soccer player Mykhailo Mudryk reacted emotionally to criticism following an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon. He posted his response on the social media platform Threads, using profanity.

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