UEFA and its allies are close to identifying a candidate who will compete against FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the March election. The identity of the contender could be agreed as early as next week, The Guardian reports.

Candidates must confirm their participation in the election by 18 November. If the nomination is finally agreed, it will be presented to UEFA’s executive committee and the heads of the confederation’s national football associations during an online meeting.

Search for a candidate

UEFA may announce the nomination as close to the deadline as possible in order to avoid potential unfair actions against the contender. At the same time, some of the publication’s sources believe that the relevant meetings may be convened within seven days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among possible contenders, football circles mentioned former Arsenal coach Arsène Wenger, who heads FIFA’s global football development division. However, according to the publication, his candidacy was not seriously considered. Talks with potential nominees intensified despite Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa supporting Infantino’s ambition to run for a fourth term.

Chances in the election

To defeat Infantino, a challenger would need to secure support not only from the European bloc, but also a significant number of votes from Asia, CONCACAF and Africa. A total of 106 votes is needed for election, while support from European associations in the secret ballot is also not guaranteed.

UEFA has also sent FIFA 42 questions about governance and decision-making, including regarding the Fifa Forward Enterprise scheme. FIFA must respond by Monday, the deadline set by UEFA. FIFA accused UEFA of “persecution” and “disinformation” and denied wrongdoing by Infantino. The FIFA president himself said that the organisation would answer all questions to the extent permitted by procedure.

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