UEFA has appointed a referee who has brought the Ukrainian national team good luck to officiate a Nations League match

The 2026/27 Nations League match between the national teams of Northern Ireland and Ukraine, which will take place on November 14 at Windsor Park in Belfast, will be officiated by a refereeing crew led by 37-year-old Frenchman François Letexier.

His compatriots Cyril Mounier and Mehdi Rahmouni have been appointed as assistant referees, with Jérémie Stina serving as the fourth official, and German Robert Schröder and Frenchman Éric Vatelier overseeing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. For Letexier, this will be his third match involving Ukrainian teams: previously, under his refereeing, Kyiv’s “Dynamo” defeated Austria’s “Sturm” in the Champions League qualifiers, and Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League playoffs.

The match will kick off on November 14 at 9:45 p.m. Kyiv time.

Source: Glavkom.

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