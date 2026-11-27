The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) commented on the incidents during the Marseille–Levski and Beşiktaş–Hapoel matches. More than 10 Bulgarian citizens were injured after fans of the French club attacked Levski supporters.

During the Besiktas–Hapoel match, stadium security attempted to confiscate a Palestinian flag from a Besiktas fan, which led to a scuffle, and police used tear gas.

“UEFA strongly condemns the serious incidents of violence and disorder, including clashes with fans inside the stadium, that occurred during Europa League matches.

Violence, aggression, hatred, and any form of provocative, discriminatory, or extremist behavior are unacceptable in soccer. UEFA competitions are based on the principles of respect, fair play, unity, and safety. “The events that took place at the aforementioned matches run counter to these core values and to UEFA’s goal of ensuring that soccer matches are conducted in a spirit of peace, mutual respect, and sporting fairness,” the UEFA statement reads.

UEFA has appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors to conduct disciplinary investigations into the incidents and examine all available evidence in order to establish the relevant facts and circumstances.

As a reminder, Yushchenko, Akhmetov, Gordon, and the Usyk brothers showed their support for Shakhtar ahead of the match against Fenerbahçe.

Earlier, Arda Turan called the match against Fenerbahçe the worst for Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar 1–0 in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. The match took place in London, United Kingdom, at Stamford Bridge, and the only goal was scored in the second half by Vedat Muriqi.

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