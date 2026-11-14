In the fifth round of the 2026/27 Nations League, the Hungarian national team defeated Georgia 2–0. Thanks to this victory, Hungary moved into first place in the group, which also includes Ukraine.

The “Crusaders” kept the visitors on their heels for a long time. However, in the final 20 minutes, the Hungarians managed to put the pressure on Georgia. The Hungarian national team scored twice against the Caucasian side.

The first goal came with a little help from the hosts. After a cross from Soboslai off a corner kick, Dvali headed the ball into his own net. Then, on a counterattack, Varga tapped in at the far post following a cross from Soboslai.

Thanks to this victory, the Hungarian national team has, at least temporarily, taken the lead in Group B2 of the Nations League. Marco Rossi’s team has earned 10 points. In the final round, the Hungarians will face Northern Ireland at home.

Meanwhile, Maldera has finalized Ukraine’s starting lineup for the match against Northern Ireland.

Earlier, Ukraine’s U-19 national team pulled off a sensational victory over Italy in the Euro 2027 qualifiers.

As a reminder, Bukovina confidently defeated Livyi Bereg in a rescheduled UPL match.

Earlier, UEFA appointed a referee who has been lucky for the Ukrainian national team to officiate the Nations League match.

Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine: Where and when to watch this key Nations League match.

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