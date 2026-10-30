On October 24, the Hungarian government submitted to parliament a bill that would ban politicians from holding leadership positions in sports federations and major clubs. The initiative is part of a reform of the sports funding system: after 16 years of rule by Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, a significant part of Hungarian sport depends on state funds, Balkan Insight reports.

Under the draft, ministers, state secretaries, MPs, party leaders and other senior officials would be unable to serve as presidents, vice presidents or board members of national sports federations or clubs with more than 500 registered athletes. The restrictions would apply while they are in office and for four more years after leaving office. A final parliamentary vote may take place at the end of November.

Prime Minister Péter Magyar previously said that Hungarian sport had been turned into a sphere of political influence and that Fidesz politicians treated federations and clubs as their own feudal domains. If the law is adopted, former Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó would have to leave the Kispest-Honvéd football club, while former Fidesz director Gábor Kubatov would have to step down as president of Ferencváros. Fidesz member of the European Parliament Tamás Deutsch would also have to leave the leadership of MTK Budapest.

Change in the funding system

The government also plans to abolish the TAO scheme from January 2027. Since 2011, it has allowed profitable companies to direct part of their corporate tax directly to sports organisations instead of the state budget. Football, handball, basketball, hockey, water polo and volleyball structures could use it.

State Secretary for Sport Attila Kalnoki-Kis acknowledged that the system contributed to the development of sports infrastructure, but some facilities were built without proper consideration of operational efficiency and long-term sustainability. According to him, some investments were substantially overpriced, while political influence affected funding decisions and distorted competition between clubs.

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TAO is planned to be replaced with approximately €410 million in direct state funding. The total annual volume of sports support is intended to remain at about €1.24 billion, but the mechanism for deciding how funds are allocated will change.

Scrutiny of Ferencváros funds

One of the most prominent examples of scrutiny of the old system involved Ferencváros. In 2016–2017, the club received about €68 million in state funds to build the Fradiváros sports complex in Budapest’s Népliget, which was never constructed. According to the club’s reports published by the Ministry of Sport, €31 million was transferred to the company managing the football team; it used the funds to sign 38 players in 2019–2024.

In June, a group of supporters filed a complaint with the state audit body, after which police launched an investigation on suspicion of unlawful use of funds. In August, Kalnoki-Kis and the Interior Ministry rejected the club’s accounting, demanded the return of the full amount and filed a criminal complaint, citing, among other things, possible budget fraud and abuse of office.

Ferencváros and Kubatov deny any wrongdoing. At the club’s request, the ministry ordered a repeat audit of the accounting in September; investigations are ongoing.

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