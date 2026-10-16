Alina Filipovich of Ukraine became a two-time world champion in freestyle wrestling

Ukrainian wrestler Alina Filipovich won the gold medal at the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships and became a world champion for the second time in her career.

“Alina Filipovich is a two-time world champion in freestyle wrestling,” according to a statement from the ministry.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Ukrainian athlete has added another gold medal from the world championships to her collection.

Previously, Alina Filipovich became the cadet world champion in 2021 and also won gold at the U23 World Championships in 2024.

Thus, this new achievement marks yet another significant milestone in the Ukrainian wrestler’s athletic career and reaffirms her success in international competitions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the 50-win mark for the season for the second time in her career. Her milestone victory came against China’s Guo Hanwei in the round of 16 at the Wuhan Open with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to China’s Zheng Qinwen in two sets.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

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