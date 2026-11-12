Ukrainian Anastasia Osadchuk became the world amateur chess champion

Anastasia Osadchuk, a resident of Kyiv, clinched the title of World Amateur Chess Champion ahead of schedule at a competition in Malaysia. The tournament was held using the Swiss system over 9 rounds with classical time control.

The Ukrainian chess player competed in the under-2000 ELO rating category and secured the gold medal ahead of schedule, scoring 7.5 points with eight rounds remaining before the competition concluded on November 12. Second and third place went to Mongolian players Odmaa Enkhsaikhan and Naranzai Zorigoo, who each scored 5.5 points.

For Osadchuk, this is already her second world championship at this level—in 2024, she won the World Amateur Championship in the under-1,700 rating category.

Source: Champion.

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