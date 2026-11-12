Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set her tenth world record in freediving

Kateryna Sadurska, a participant in the 2016 Olympic Games, became the first woman in the world to dive to a depth of 90 meters without fins. This achievement marked her tenth world record in freediving.

The day before, the Ukrainian diver reached a depth of 90 meters in the most challenging discipline—constant-weight free diving without fins (CNF). At the IDA Blue Element November 2026 competition, she became the first woman on the planet to reach this depth without additional equipment. Sadurska’s closest competitor was only able to dive to 79 meters.

The Ukrainian freediver’s achievement is a challenge even for men’s freediving. In the entire history of freediving, only six men have managed to dive to this depth. Sadurska’s new record is already her tenth world record in this discipline in four years. During this time, she has improved her result by 17 meters.

“In July of this year, I was aiming for an 89-meter record, but I suffered an injury a week before the attempt. I had to treat my wounds urgently and take a course of antibiotics. I still took the starting line, but my exhausted body couldn’t handle the extreme strain—at the finish line, for the first time in my 10-year career, I experienced a blackout and was disqualified. “It was a difficult experience that forced me to rethink my approach to training,” Sadurska said.

At a depth of 90 meters, the lungs contract tenfold, the heart rate slows to 20 beats per minute, and the pressure reaches 10 atmospheres. The dive is performed on a single breath, without fins, to a depth equivalent to a 30-story skyscraper.

To understand the scale of the challenge:

90 meters is 10 meters less than the height of Kyiv’s “Motherland” statue from the pedestal to the tip of the sword, submerged underwater.

A pressure of 10 atmospheres compresses a freediver’s lungs to the size of a small fist, and the volume of air decreases tenfold.

Just one such dive—pushing the limits of human capability—requires 2–4 days of recovery.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion, the athlete set herself the goal of regularly raising the Ukrainian flag on the international stage. Since there are no conditions for training in her homeland, Sadurska is forced to travel constantly. For several years now, the freediver has been living a life of constant relocation.

“The full-scale war became a catalyst for me to compete internationally and make sports a priority. I have to sacrifice time from my personal life, but I understand: it’s a thousand times harder for our boys and girls on the front lines. My effort today is a reminder to the world of the resilience and invincible strength of the Ukrainian people, who continue to fight to the end and do not give up—neither under relentless fire nor in conditions of a complete lack of water, heat, light, or communications,” Sadurska stated.

As a reminder, Zharkova and Sadurska won gold and silver at the World Freediving Championships.

Earlier, Kateryna Sadurska broke the world record for depth diving.

At the 2024 Olympic Games, Ukrainian canoeists Lyudmila Luzan and Anastasia Rybachok advanced to the final in the 500-meter canoe doubles event.

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