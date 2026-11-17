On November 17, during the Blue Element 2026 international competition off the coast of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea, Ukrainian freediver Natalia Zharkova dove to a depth of 124 meters on a single breath using a monofin.

In doing so, she broke the previous world record of 123 meters, which had stood for nearly three and a half years.

For Zharkova, this is her first record in the monofin discipline and the ninth world record of her career.

Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Ukrainian athlete Kateryna Zharkova won a gold medal at the World Freediving Championships. Thanks to her outstanding depth performance, she outperformed her main rivals and claimed the title of champion.

Ukrainian freedivers Natalia Zharkova and Kateryna Sadurska won two medals at the World Freediving Championships in the “cable-assisted free dive” discipline.

Ukrainian Natalia Zharkova won the World Freediving Championship in the CWT discipline—constant-weight diving with a monofin.

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