Ukrainian épée fencer Anna Maksymenko, as part of the women’s national team, won a bronze medal in the team competition at the Fencing World Cup. The competition took place November 13–15 in Wuxi, China.

On their way to the medal, the Ukrainian team defeated the national teams of Poland and South Korea, which tops the world rankings.

In the semifinals, our team lost to Hungary, but then defeated their opponents 39–32 in the match for third place. Anna Maksymenko fought the decisive bout.

This medal marks the first team bronze for Ukraine’s women’s épée fencing team at the World Cups in the past two years. In the individual tournament, the athlete placed fifth.

Upon her return, border guards from the Chop Detachment congratulated Anna on her achievement. She represents the Sports Committee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion in sabre fencing, Olga Kharlan, may soon return to competition on the international stage. The Ukrainian athlete has been included in the list of participants for a training camp in Italy, where she currently resides.

South Korean fencer Seon Se-ra advanced to the final of the women’s individual épée tournament at the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. In the semifinals at the Aichi Sky Expo arena in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, she defeated Japan’s Tamaki Terayama with a score of 15–14.

Russian sabre fencer Yana Yegoryan has openly declared her collaboration with the organization “Healthy Fatherland,” which is subject to official sanctions by Ukraine.

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