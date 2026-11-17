The Ukrainian women's national basketball team suffered the worst defeat in its history. In a European Championship qualifying match, the Ukrainian women lost to France 60–108, falling behind their opponents by 48 points. The second half of the game proved to be the most difficult for Inna Kochubei’s team, as the French completely took control of the game.

Early in the game, the Ukrainian team was still trying to keep pace with their opponents. In the first half, Inna Kochubei’s team even held a slight lead after one of the ten-minute periods. However, they were unable to maintain that pace until halftime. The teams went into the break with the score at 41–43 in France’s favor.

After the break, the Ukrainian team’s play deteriorated sharply. In the third quarter, the “blue-and-yellows” scored only nine points, while the French continued to confidently extend their lead. The final ten-minute period also went to the opponents. The Ukrainian team managed to score only ten points, while the French team continued to attack and scored even more.

In total, the Ukrainian team scored only 19 points in the second half of the game. During that same time, the French team added 65 points to their total. Ultimately, the game ended with a score of 108–60 in favor of France. This defeat was historic for the Ukrainian women’s national team—but in a negative way. Previously, the Ukrainians’ largest loss had been to the Serbian national team, with a 42-point margin. Now, the national team has surpassed that record by another six points.

Despite the crushing defeat against France, Ukraine remains in second place in its qualifying group for now. Inna Kochubei’s team has one win and two losses to its credit. The Ukrainian women’s basketball team will play its next EuroBasket qualifying match on February 10. Their opponent will be the Luxembourg national team. For Ukraine, this will be an opportunity to break its losing streak and improve its standing in the group.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left the game early—in which his team lost to the Houston Rockets 108–115—due to pain in his right side. According to Sky Sports, the player felt discomfort after making a three-pointer about seven and a half minutes before the end of the first quarter.

In the U.S., the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns 122–96 on the road, extending their winning streak to nine games. Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked nine shots in 25 minutes on the court.



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