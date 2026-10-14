A Ukrainian weightlifter was forced to remain on the podium during the Belarusian national anthem

Ukrainian weightlifter Polina Konchenko, who won bronze at the European Junior Championships, was forced to remain on the podium while the Belarusian national anthem was played. This is due to the strict rules of international sports federations governing the award ceremony.

Polina Kononchenko, who competed in the 57-kilogram weight class, took third place in the total at the continental championship in Albania thanks to a brilliant performance in the clean and jerk, where the Ukrainian finished second, trailing the event winner by one kilogram. However, our weightlifter’s performance was overshadowed by an unpleasant incident: the victory in this category went to Belarusian Yevgeniya Ilyina.

Because of this, at the awards ceremony, Kononenko had to listen to the Belarusian national anthem, as the governing bodies of weightlifting gladly admitted the Russians, making no secret of their political views. Moreover, their rules prohibit leaving the podium without permission during the awards ceremony, which can result in serious penalties. The Ukrainian athlete nevertheless managed to find a way out of this situation: she covered her eyes with her hands and bowed her head, demonstrating her stance toward the competition’s winner.

The Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation clarified the details of the controversial incident on its social media accounts. “The Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation supports Polina. Her presence on the podium was part of sports protocol and does not imply support for a state that facilitates the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, nor does it imply approval of the use of that state’s symbols at international competitions.

We consider it unacceptable to force Ukrainian athletes to choose between following the award ceremony protocol and their own dignity. The responsibility for creating such conditions lies with international sports organizations that allow representatives of Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags and with the playing of their national anthems,” the Federation noted on its Facebook page.

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