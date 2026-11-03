Ukrainians in Canada have called on the country's authorities to ban Russian hockey players from entering the country

Danylo Korbabych, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, called on the Canadian government to deny visas to all members of Russian national hockey teams.

The appeal was prompted by a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, which ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to lift restrictions and allow Russian teams to participate in international competitions, including the U18 and U20 World Junior Championships in Canada.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress expressed outrage at the court’s decision, calling it a propaganda victory for the aggressor state amid the ongoing war and genocide against the Ukrainian people. In response, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirmed her disappointment with the CAS ruling and noted that the Canadian government is exploring all possible courses of action and legal frameworks regarding the imposition of potential visa restrictions on Russian athletes.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

The national teams of Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Latvia, and the Czech Republic will not play against Russia at the 2027 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany. The national federations explained the decision by citing concerns for the safety of athletes and coaches, as well as geopolitical tensions.

On Sunday, November 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga criticized the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which paves the way for Russian national teams to return to the World Hockey Championships. He called the decision unacceptable and urged the international sports community not to allow Russia to participate in competitions as long as it continues its war against Ukraine.

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